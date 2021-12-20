Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ USMC opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.