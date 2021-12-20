Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 8.1% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after buying an additional 1,123,685 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,802,000 after buying an additional 692,660 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,487,000 after buying an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $108.48 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

