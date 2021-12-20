Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) vs. Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Head-To-Head Survey

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pretium Resources and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.83%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Captor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.07 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -83.69 Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24% Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.