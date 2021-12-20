PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.70.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$9.96 and a 1 year high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

