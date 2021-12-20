PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 99,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $164.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

