Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PBTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 122,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

