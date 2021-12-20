Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PBTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 122,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

