Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Short Interest Up 23.3% in November

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

NASDAQ XPDI opened at $10.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPDI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

