Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

PWCDF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,077. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

