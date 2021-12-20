Polker (PKR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Polker has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a market cap of $7.20 million and $1.24 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.58 or 0.08296047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,842.36 or 0.99806863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

