Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Decreased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Polaris makes up 2.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 108.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $102.97 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.63. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

