Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,169,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 54.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 132,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLMIU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

