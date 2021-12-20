Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Plug Power makes up 0.5% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 201,940 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Plug Power stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

