Piper Sandler Downgrades Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) to Sell

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 37.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEED. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.55.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE WEED traded down C$1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.30. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.