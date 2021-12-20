Piper Sandler Comments on Professional Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Professional in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Get Professional alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFHD. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Professional stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12. Professional has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Professional during the third quarter valued at about $8,235,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 447.2% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Professional in the third quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional in the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.