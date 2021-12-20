Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

