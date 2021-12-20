Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Shares of PXD opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

