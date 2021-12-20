Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 517,082 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 590.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 333,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 96.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 255,861 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 158.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 122,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

DAKT stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

