Pinkcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $596,606.06 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $596,606.06 and $7,086.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00269839 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008713 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,581,241 coins and its circulating supply is 433,320,805 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

