Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

NYSE ADM opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

