Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.46.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.