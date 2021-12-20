PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 188,934 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 482,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

