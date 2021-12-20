Philippe Benacin Sells 19,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.