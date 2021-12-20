PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PFSW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 27,509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

