Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE PFE opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $344.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

