Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) VP Purchases $112,650.00 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $37.43. 52,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

