PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

