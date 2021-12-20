Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.55 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $532.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.43 or 0.08389150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,059.71 or 1.00062796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

