pEOS Market Capitalization Hits $8.07 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $6,532.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.43 or 0.08389150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,059.71 or 1.00062796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

