PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

PMT opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after buying an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after buying an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 180,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.