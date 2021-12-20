PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of PDSB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $250.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.47. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

PDSB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $314,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $1,889,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $789,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

