Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.06

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 82823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,660,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

