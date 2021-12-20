Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. Paychex has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

