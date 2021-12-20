Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Update

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

PASG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 437,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,008. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

PASG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 165,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

