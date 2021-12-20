Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.32

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTNR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

