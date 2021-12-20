Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Intersect ENT worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.10 on Monday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $906.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

