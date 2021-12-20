Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 221.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 147.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 53.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 219,428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 22.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 141,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $31.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

