Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 139 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 55,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,546 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $115.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.82. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.84 and a 1-year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

