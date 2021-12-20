Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 162,753 Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 133.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,753 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mechel PAO worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE MTL opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

