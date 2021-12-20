Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

