Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 716 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

