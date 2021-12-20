Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.04. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 783 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,730. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 70.0% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

