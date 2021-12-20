PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.