PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.
NYSE:PAGS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $62.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
