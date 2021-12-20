Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.69. 16,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.