Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.69. 16,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
