Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,080,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.98. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.