Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,835,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

