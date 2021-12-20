Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

