Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 331,066 Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 331,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,000. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000.

IIGV stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

