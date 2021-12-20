Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 331,066 Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 331,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,000. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000.

Get Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF alerts:

IIGV stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.