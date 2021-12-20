Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

