Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

OTTR stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $71.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

