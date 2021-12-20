Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 997,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. 17,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.